KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman died after being hit by a train in Independence on Tuesday evening.

The incident happened near east 15th Street aouth and south Appleton Avenue.

According to Jack Taylor, the Independence Police Department public information officer, the incident happened at around 7:30 p.m.

The woman died at the scene.

Investigators are still working to figure out the circumstances surrounding the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated.