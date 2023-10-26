Woman dies from gunfire in weekend shooting on Kansas City's Main Street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One woman was killed Saturday night in Kansas City, Missouri, after a suspect fired multiple shots toward a business as the victim and others were exiting, according to KCPD.

Officers dispatched just after 10:30 p.m. to 3825 Main Street on a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found an unresponsive victim, identified as Courtney L. Wickman, 33, outside the business. She was transported to an area hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, per KCPD.

Wickman was reportedly exiting the business with others when she was struck by gunfire, according to witnesses. Investigation efforts indicate Wickman was not the intended target of the shooting, per KCPD.

The suspect, identified by investigators as Katera R. Mayfield, 21, fled the scene, per KCPD. She was charged with assault by the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office.

Investigators found reason to believe Mayfield was in the area of Osage County, Kansas. In partnership with the Osage County Sheriff's Office, Mayfield was found deceased by apparent suicide the following day, according to KCPD.

—