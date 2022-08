KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman died from injuries she suffered in a fire in Kansas City, Kansas, on Monday.

A spokesperson for the Kansas City, Kansas, Fire Department, the fire happened in the 3200 block of North 47th Street.

When fire crews arrived, they found the woman inside a doorway in the home.

The woman was transported to the University of Kansas Hospital where she later died late Monday night.

Investigators are still working to determine what caused the fire.

