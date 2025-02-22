Woman dies in 4-vehicle crash on I-70 in Leavenworth County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 50-year-old woman died in a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 in Leavenworth County Friday evening, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

A Nissan and an Isuzu were traveling eastbound on I-70. While passing the Isuzu, the Nissan drifted from the inside lane to the outside lane and collided with the Isuzu.

The driver of the Isuzu then lost control of the vehicle, causing it to go over the median barrier wall of the interstate.

The Isuzu then collided with an Acura in the westbound lane of I-70.

After colliding with the Acura, the Isuzu rolled over and hit an Infiniti in the outside lane of westbound traffic.

50-year-old Lili McCann, the only passenger in the Infiniti, was taken to a local hospital. She died due to injuries suffered in the crash.

The driver of the Infiniti, 54-year-old Douglas McCann, had serious injuries and was also transported to a local hospital.

The driver of the Isuzu, 53-year-old Gabino Garcia, also suffered from serious injuries due to the crash.

No one else involved in the crash was seriously hurt.

