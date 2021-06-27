Woman dies in crash after fleeing Independence Police

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman was killed in a two vehicle crash at 40 Highway and Sterling after fleeing from Independence Police.

About 3:00a.m. Sunday officers initiated a pursuit of a gray Ford Explorer.

The officers terminated the high-speed chase, but a short time later the Ford was crossing Sterling and struck a Lincoln turning left to southbound Sterling.

The Explorer continued southeast and struck the concrete base of the traffic signal.

The driver and sole occupant of the Explorer was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The two occupants of the Lincoln were not injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.