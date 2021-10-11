Woman dies in Monday afternoon crash in Kansas City, Missouri

A traffic crash left a woman dead Monday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri.

KCPD said the woman was a passenger in a 1996 Ford Mustang, which was traveling east about 12:45 p.m. on East 23rd Street near Wheeling Avenue.

The 17-year-old driver lost control of the car, which hit a light pole.

Evidence at the crash scene and witness statements indicated speed was a likely factor in the crash, police said.

The 22-year-old woman, whose name has not been released by police, died at the scene.

The driver suffered non life-threatening injuries, according to information from KCPD.