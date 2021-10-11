Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Woman dies in Monday afternoon crash in Kansas City, Missouri

items.[0].image.alt
Larry W. Smith/Getty Images
PARK CITY, KS - FEBRUARY 26: Police tape hangs across the street in front of the house that Dennis Rader lives in February 26, 2005 in Park City, Kansas. Rader is the suspect whom police have arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in connection with the 10 deaths now tied to the serial killer known as BTK. (Photo by Larry W. Smith/Getty Images)
generic crime tape police tape
Posted at 6:54 PM, Oct 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-11 19:54:40-04

A traffic crash left a woman dead Monday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri.

KCPD said the woman was a passenger in a 1996 Ford Mustang, which was traveling east about 12:45 p.m. on East 23rd Street near Wheeling Avenue.

The 17-year-old driver lost control of the car, which hit a light pole.

Evidence at the crash scene and witness statements indicated speed was a likely factor in the crash, police said.

The 22-year-old woman, whose name has not been released by police, died at the scene.

The driver suffered non life-threatening injuries, according to information from KCPD.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Kansas City Chiefs Coverage