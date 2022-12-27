Woman dies in wrong-way crash Monday evening in Leavenworth

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Atchison woman died Monday evening in a wrong-way crash in Leavenworth.

At around 7:10 a.m. the driver of a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling east in the westbound lanes of U73 Highway, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

At the intersection of U73 and 179th Street, the Chevrolet struck a westbound 2005 Ford Escape head on.

The Chevrolet stopped on the shoulder of the eastbound lane of U73, while the Ford came to a rest in the westbound lane, KHP says.

The driver of the Escape, identified as Deborah Lynn Frans, 61, died in the crash.

The driver of the Chevrolet suffered minor injuries.