KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman died and a man was also injured in a crash involving a dirt bike on Friday night.

The crash happened about 7:20 p.m. near Grandview Boulevard and north 11th Street.

KCK police officers responded to scene and located a dirt bike and the victims nearby.

The woman was transported to an area hospital and later died. The man suffered injuries considered to be non-life-threatening.

No word on what led to the crash.

—