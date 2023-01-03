Woman found New Year's Day in a Miami County ditch with a life-threatening gunshot wound

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Miami County Sheriff's deputies found a woman in a ditch New Year's day with life-threatening gunshot wounds.

She was found in the area of 299th Street and Somerset Road in rural Paola, Kan., according to a news release from the sheriff's department.

The woman, in her 40's was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

The Sheriff’s Office said in their news release their is no known threat to the public.

No arrest had been made as of late Monday night.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.