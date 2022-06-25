KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman is in critical condition after being struck by a truck during an altercation overnight in Kansas City, Missouri.

The driver and passenger of a white Ram 1500 got into an argument with several people outside of a home in the 300 block of White Avenue, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

The driver began to leave the area, but then stopped the truck near Lexington and White avenues. Around 1:08 a.m., both individuals exited the vehicle and continued arguing with the people, who began throwing bottles at them, police say.

According to KCPD, an unknown male entered the Ram and began backing the truck up. The owner of the truck then jumped into the back seat of the truck to fight the man.

Police say while backing up, the Ram went over the curb and struck a pedestrian, pinning her against a chain link fence until it fell over. The woman then fell to the ground and was run over by the truck.

She was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene on foot, police say. The owner of the Ram was not injured.