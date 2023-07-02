Watch Now
Woman in custody after standoff with law enforcement agencies in Belton

Posted at 9:27 PM, Jul 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-01 22:27:42-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 55-year-old woman is in custody after pointing what appeared to be a rifle toward a Belton, Missouri, police officer during a standoff on July 1, according to a press release.

The woman, who had suicidal ideations, retreated into a residence after allegedly brandishing the weapon. A Cass County Crisis Negotiator was called to the scene in an effort to have the woman come out of the residence peacefully, per the release.

Belton police officers, Belton Swat, Cass County Swat and Raymore Swat worked together and the woman was taken into custody safely at 7:07 p.m., per the release.

