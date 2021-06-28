Woman, infant children injured in crash in Liberty

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman and her two children were injured in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Liberty.

Police responded around 1:25 p.m. to the area of Church Road and A Highway, south of Camille Street, for a crash involving a black SUV and a white pickup truck.

It’s unclear at this time what caused the crash, but police said the 26-year-old female driver of the SUV was taken to an area hospital in life-threatening condition. Her 7-month-old and 17-month-old children suffered non-life threatening injuries and also were transported for treatment.

The two occupants of the pickup were evaluated at the scene, according to police, and “sought any further medical attention on their own."

Police still are investigating the crash, which also caused a secondary, non-injury crash nearby.

The area remains closed to traffic.