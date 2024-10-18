Woman inspired by KC Current to open restaurant in Parkville

PARKVILLE, Mo. — You may have heard how the KC Current has inspired young women to play soccer or have confidence, but have you ever heard of them inspiring someone to open a restaurant?

Well, that's exactly what one woman did in Parkville.

Rosa Parra's restaurant, K Tacos & More, is not only inspired by her culture with it's authentic Mexican cuisine, but also the KC Current.

The Acopolco native has KC Current flags and pendants on the wall teal and pink walls.

It's not just an ode to the team that's done so much for the city, but what it's done for her.

"I cross the river everyday, and my heart just shine's every time I see the Current stadium next to the river," Parra said.

Seeing the success of the team inspired Parra to open her own restaurant.

"I’ve been working as a manager for many years, and I say, 'You know what, this is the time. This is a signal. This is something that happened for a reason,'" Parra said.

Parra's husband works in the kitchen, cooking up various burritos and tacos, including the protein-packed KC Current Bowl, while her daughter is a server.

Parra also has friends coming in to support, and she's never felt more empowered.

"It reminds me to keep going and how great as a female, and how strong we are, even if sometimes we don’t believe it," Parra said. "If we can build a stadium in Kansas City, we can do whatever we want."

Parra sees a lot of good things coming her way, not just for the business, but for the KC Current Playoff run.

The NWSL Playoffs begin Saturday, Nov. 9.

CPKC Stadium is set to host at least one playoff game this season.

