Woman killed after being hit by dump truck at Zona Rosa shopping center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 24-year-old woman died after being hit by a dump truck at the Zona Rosa shopping center early Tuesday afternoon.

According to Kansas City, Missouri, police, the woman was hit in front of an Old Navy while returning to work from lunch.

The dump truck driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with police, told them he didn't see the woman. The driver showed no signs of impairment.

Authorities are still investigating the incident and working to contact the woman's family.

No other details surrounding the circumstances of the incident were immediately available.

