Woman killed in crash Friday afternoon near Mission Road in Overland Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman was killed in a crash around 3 p.m. Friday at west 163rd Street and Mission Road in Overland Park.

Overland Park Police Department spokesperson John Lacy told KSHB 41 the woman was driving north on Mission Road as she attempted to pass another vehicle.

In doing so, she lost control and her vehicle rolled several times.

The woman was ejected and declared deceased.

Officers on the scene told KSHB 41 the victim is 70 years old and was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

This incident is under investigation.

