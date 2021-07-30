Watch
Woman killed in motorcycle crash Friday morning in Lenexa

Posted at 4:32 PM, Jul 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-30 17:32:56-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist died Friday morning in a collision with an SUV in Lenexa.

Lenexa Police said the crash happened about 9 a.m. at Santa Fe Trail Drive and Lackman Road.

The driver of an SUV was headed north on Santa Fe Trail Drive and turning left onto Lackman Road, according to Lenexa police.

The motorcyclist was traveling south on Santa Fe Trail Drive and hit the front of the SUV.

The 23-year-old woman driving the motorcycle died at a hospital.

Her name has not been released.

The SUV driver stayed at the accident scene and is cooperating with the police investigation.

