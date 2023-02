KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman was killed in the 500 block of Westport Road early Friday morning.

Just before 2:45 a.m. officers were called to the scene on a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, emergency crews located an adult female, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in a parking lot.

EMS responded and declared her dead at the scene.

KCPD says this is the 15th homicide of the year in Kansas City.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 816 474-TIPS.