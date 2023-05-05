Woman killed, three juveniles injured in Cass County crash

A woman was killed and three juveniles were injured in a two vehicle crash in Cass County Thursday night.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says emergency crews were called to Mo 2 and 271 street near Freeman, Missouri just after 8:00 p.m.

The MSHP says a 2002 GMC, driven by a 16 year-old juvenile crossed the center line and into the path of a 2012 Ford.

The head-on crash pushed the Ford off the roadway and into a ditch.

Cynthia L. Wasser, 66, of Ottawa, Kansas was driving the Ford and died at an area hospital a short time later.

Three juveniles, the 16 year-old driver, another 16 year-old and a 17 year-old, all males from Freeman, Mo. suffered serious injuries.