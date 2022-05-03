Woman receives life-changing surgery at Overland Park Regional Medical Center

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A North Carolina woman received a life-changing surgery at the Overland Park Regional Medical Center recently.

Kristiana Rigney, 20, received a surgery for sinus tachycardia, a rare heart condition that's impacting younger women.

"It’s been a long time since I’ve walked up stairs and been able to breathe," Kristiana Rigney said. "Even a flight of stairs would jack it up to 180s/190s, [it] felt impossible to catch my breath."

Before receiving the surgery, it was a long journey for Rigney and her family.

According to Rigney's mother, Jennifer, she was told by doctors at a Mayo Clinic that there wasn't much they could do for her daughter.

However, the doctor did say there was a new procedure that could help, but the Mayo Clinic was not yet performing it.

Jennifer Rigney did some research of her own, and found that Dr. Lakkireddy was the the principal investigator on the study.

Kristiana and her mother got in touch with Lakkireddy and his staff.

It was determined that Krisitiana was a candidate for the surgery it was conducted on April 21.

“It’s emotional, I could cry, it really is life changing," Jennifer Rigney said. "I’ve been to a lot of hospital a lot of units, a lot of nurses and doctors and I’m saying hands down, this is the best experience we’ve had.”

According to Lakkireddy, it was a successful surgery for Kristiana.

“This is a spectacular outcome, with a young woman, so deserving of answers,” Lakkireddy said. “I knew we could help her after reviewing her extensive medical records. Providing high-quality, compassionate patient care is critical to great outcomes. However, being at the forefront of research is how we advance cardiology care. Kristiana is an example of this.”

