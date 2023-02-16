Woman run over by pickup truck after argument with truck's driver

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman is in critical condition after being run over by a pickup truck Wednesday after an argument with the driver of the pickup truck.

The woman was outside the pickup truck while it was parked in the dock area of a building at 2301 Holmes Road in Kansas City, Missouri, police said.

Police said the woman and the driver were arguing when the driver started to pull away.

The woman, holding onto the passenger door, fell out and the truck ran over her, police said.

The driver drove off but was arrested by Traffic Investigation Section detectives near the crime scene.

Police are investigating whether alcohol or drugs caused the incident.

