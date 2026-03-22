Woman shot, killed early Sunday morning near Swope Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One woman was shot and killed outside a home near Swope Park early Sunday morning, according to Kansas City police.

Police say they were called to the 3800 block of E. 62nd St. on a reported shooting just after 3 a.m.

When officers arrive, they were directed to the backyard of a resident on 62nd Street where they found the woman suffering from gunshot wounds, Kansas City, Missouri, Police Sergeant Phil DiMartino said in a press release.

Kansas City Fire Department Emergency Medical Services pronounced her dead at the scene, DiMartino said.

This is being investigated as a homicide. Police say they do not have any suspects in custody at this time.

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