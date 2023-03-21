Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Woman struck, killed by vehicle Monday in Kansas City, Kansas

KCKPD
File/KSHB
<p>KCK Police Department</p>
KCKPD
Posted at 9:16 PM, Mar 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-20 22:48:10-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A vehicle struck and killed a woman Monday afternoon at a busy KCK intersection.

KCK police said the woman was trying to cross the street about 3:10 p.m. at the traffic light at 10th Street and Central Avenue when the incident occurred.

An ambulance took the woman to a hospital where she later died, police said.

The driver of the vehicle left the scene, but officers found her and police say she is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

Police have not released the victim's name.

This incident is under investigation by the KCKPD Traffic Division. Anyone who may have been a witness or has any information about this incident is urged to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Share Good News! Use #goodnews41 on social media.