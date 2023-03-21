Woman struck, killed by vehicle Monday in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A vehicle struck and killed a woman Monday afternoon at a busy KCK intersection.

KCK police said the woman was trying to cross the street about 3:10 p.m. at the traffic light at 10th Street and Central Avenue when the incident occurred.

An ambulance took the woman to a hospital where she later died, police said.

The driver of the vehicle left the scene, but officers found her and police say she is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

Police have not released the victim's name.