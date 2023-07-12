Women who serve in political office are pushing for more women to get involved

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A town hall Tuesday night featuring women in politics had a clear message: More women need to get involved from running for elective office to helping candidates get elected.

“We know women are underrepresented in public leadership roles in Missouri, Kansas, and across the country,” said Claire Bishop, Executive Director and COO of American Public Square at Jewell.

State Representatives Jamie Johnson, Patty Lewis and Laura Williams helped moderate the Kansas City town hall about women in politics.

United WE and American Public Square at Jewell helped effort conversations about getting women into elected positions.

More than 120 people signed up for the event, according to Bishop.

“In Missouri, we have never had a governor that is a woman,” said Wendy Doyle, President and CEO of United WE. “We have no women representing us in elected state-level positions.”

Doyle says women in the House and Senate make up 18-23% in any election cycle.

“They have to be encouraged to take that next step and put themselves out there for public office and many women are saying frankly, 'What the state of public discourse being what it is, it’s a no-go from me,” Bishop said.

During the town hall, participants were talking through some barriers that keep women from making the choice to get involved.

United WE says a partnership with the University of Kansas researched what those core barriers were.

They found when women have a mentor when running they are more successful.

Ageism, self-selection, campaign attacks, and how representation is not always top of mind when thinking about giving back also were mentioned.

“I literally just told my friends before I left here, 'I’m going to this town hall, vote for me in 3-5 years,” said Abbey Schoenrade, who lives in Kansas City. “It’s something that’s always been a goal of mine. I feel like I get inside my head so I push it away or I push it down my to-do list, but getting into politics is something I definitely want to do.”

“Education is something I’m very passionate about and equal access to it,” said Shoenrade. “It’s not always about what we can gain but also about what others are going to gain as well.”

United WE says they know women have an interest and are qualified, it’s getting them supported, prepared and asked to serve.

“We see interest more at a local level, women running for school board or running for city council, but we really want representation in all levels of government,” said Doyle.