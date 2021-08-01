Woody's KC, Hamburger Mary's KC to require COVID-19 vaccination proof for customers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Kansas City area businesses will require customers to show proof that they're vaccinated beginning on Tuesday, Aug. 3.

Woody’s KC and Hamburger Mary’s Kansas City both made the announcement in a Facebook post on Sunday.

In a Woody’s KC Facebook post, the establishment clarified that no longer allowing unvaccinated patrons “is not a political decision.”

“This is a decision that we feel is the moral requirement to help safeguard our staff, guests and their families from exposure to the Covid-19 virus,” Woody's KC said in the post.

The post encouraged other businesses to follow suit in order to help slow the spread of the virus.

“We do not apologize for our stance in this matter. We encourage other businesses, restaurants and bars to make the same decision,” the post continued. “If you want to come to our establishment—and more importantly, if you want to defeat this virus that has plagued us for the last 18 months--please get vaccinated.”

Accepted proof of vaccination includes a photo ID and: an original COVID-19 vaccination certificate, a photocopy of an original vaccination card or a high-resolution cellphone photo of the original card.

