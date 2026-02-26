Work set to start soon on new police facility addition in Liberty

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The City of Liberty announced temporary changes and closures in preparation for construction of the police department expansion to the existing city hall and police department building.

Missouri Street, south of Kansas Street, will be closed, and a portion of the parking lot will not be accessible during the duration of construction, according to the city’s Facebook.

Residents will also notice the utility payment dropbox has been relocated to the northeast corner of Kansas and Missouri streets.

While city hall operations will continue as normal, the city encourages residents to use online services when convenient, as parking will be limited.

City officials also noted that visitors must use the Kansas Street entrance to the building during renovations.

The project is funded through a general sales tax increase Liberty voters passed in April 2025, supporting first responders.

La'Nita Brooks/KSHB Facility new design layout shared in 2025

“We are all extremely excited for this project to start and can't wait to watch its progress,” the Liberty Police Department said on social media Thursday. “This was all possible because the Liberty community passed a sales tax to support public safety. We thank you for your support!”

Construction is expected to be completed in the summer of 2027.

