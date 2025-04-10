Liberty Public safety sales tax passes, major projects planned for Liberty Police Department

LIBERTY, Mo — Voters in Liberty on Tueday passed a one-cent increase in the city’s general sales tax to support first responders.

With the $7.5 million expected from the tax, the police department will soon triple in size.

Here's how the money will be spent:

Competitive salaries and benefits for police officers and firefighters: $6 million.

A major renovation and expansion of the Liberty Police Department facility: $1.5 million annually for debt service on 20-year bonds.

Future police and fire equipment purchases.

“We’re very grateful for the support of the community,” said Police Chief Jim Martin. “Those that really took the time and really supported us in achieving this bond and having it be something that we know is going to be a benefit for the city. And we know nobody likes a sales tax, nobody likes a tax in general, but sometimes these things are necessary in order for us to be successful in doing our job and to help us protect the city.”

The citizen committee, along with the police department, evaluated the department's existing infrastructure and found the department needed better facilities for its officers to fight crime and serve the community.

In addition, the facilites will provide more security for the public and police department staff, provide a flexible conference space that can be used for training and other purposes.

The building also will include secure space for evidence and safe and confidential spaces for victims reporting crimes.

Prior to the vote on the 1% tax, the department held public tours of the facility to show residents the officer's cramped conditions.

The tours were something that worked in the department's favor.

“People were able to see for themselves how the space was inadequate,” said Martin. “How it really hampered our operations and our ability to efficiently do our job. And I think people saw that and wanted a better space for us.”

Demolition of the facility will start later this year, and the new facility is anticipated to open Spring 2027.

It will close Missouri Street to gain the space.

