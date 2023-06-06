Workshop aims to educate parents on breaking away from physical discipline

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This weekend a Kansas City nonprofit will be hosting a workshop for parents predominately living in KC on how to raise children using nonviolent forms of discipline.

According to the World Health Organization, globally around60% of children between the ages of 2 to 14 experience physical punishment.The organization says evidence shows corporal punishment leads to behavioral problems among children, and can also lead to an increase in poor education outcomes, aggression and can perpetuate even more violence among children.

"Corporal punishment is something that is pretty commonly used in disciplining children and we want to give people a new perspective and giving them an opportunity to learn about how to raise children differently," said Susana Elizarraraz, Deputy Director, Latinx Education Collaborative.

Latinx Parenting and the Latinx Education Collaborative are spearheading Saturday's work shop, "Terminando con la Cultura de La Chancla" which translates to ending the Flip Flop Culture. According to a 2019 study by the National Library of Medicine, corporal punishment is predominantly used among Hispanic households and this workshop aims at helping Latin-x parents find other options.

"The premise of the workshop is to give folks information about anti-violence parenting on how to discipline and do parenting, maybe a little differently than a lot of us were raised and so that's what the workshop is all about," explained Elizarraraz.

The workshop is taking place at 10 a.m. on Saturday morning at PH Coffee. It's open to the community and some parents like Miriam Gallan from KC have already signed up to take part in the discussion. Gallan says as an Hispanic woman who wasn't physically disciplined as a child she wants other parents to learn about alternative options.

"I feel like emotionally some children grow up different, because I didn't get hit, I didn't have that fear thinking if I messed up I would get hit," said Gallan. "You should have the confidence to talk to your parent or mother about behavior and how to better it."

