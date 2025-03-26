World’s first museum dedicated to BBQ to open April 12 in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you were going to open the world’s first museum dedicated to barbecue, you’d likely consider Kansas City.

And so on April 12, the Museum of BBQ will open inside of Crown Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

“The Museum of BBQ is a feast for your senses,” museum founder Jonathan Bender said Wednesday in a press release.

At launch, the museum is set to open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

Visitors will be greeted first with five “installations” covering meat, rub, wood & fire, smoke and sauce.

A final five installations will cover how barbecue varies by region, including the Carolinas, Memphis, bean pit, Texas and Kansas City.

