Worlds of Fun closed Tuesdays, Wednesdays through June due to labor shortages

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Worlds of Fun will be closed for the remaining Tuesdays and Wednesdays in June due to labor shortages.

The park had to make the operating adjustment as they “continue to ramp up our recruiting efforts,” a statement posted on social media said.

“As we’re seeing across a wide range of industries, the availability of labor continues to be a challenge, and our park is no exception,” the company said.

Worlds of Fun will be closed on the following dates:



June 15-16

June 22-23

June 29-30

Oceans of Fun will continue to operate on its current schedule.

The company apologized for the inconvenience and asked for patrons’ patience as they navigate the staffing challenges.

Worlds of Fun recently announced it is raising pay for some seasonal positions to $15 an hour.

At the time, a company spokesperson could not comment on if the wage change was related to a potential labor shortage.

