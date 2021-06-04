Watch
Worlds of Fun raises wages to $15 an hour for some seasonal positions

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Posted at 3:12 PM, Jun 04, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Worlds of Fun announced Friday that it is raising starting pay for some seasonal positions to $15 an hour for the 2021 season.

Those positions include ride operators and food and beverage ambassadors for applicants who are at least 16 years old.

“Worlds of Fun has always been a leader when it comes to hiring and providing job opportunities in Kansas City," Tony Carovillano, Worlds of Fun vice president and general manager, said in a news release. "Our ambassadors play a vital role in creating fun and memorable experiences for all our guests."

Anyone interested in applying for a job at World's of Fun can do so online..

