Worlds of Fun raises wages to $15 an hour for some seasonal positions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Worlds of Fun announced Friday that it is raising starting pay for some seasonal positions to $15 an hour for the 2021 season.

Those positions include ride operators and food and beverage ambassadors for applicants who are at least 16 years old.

“Worlds of Fun has always been a leader when it comes to hiring and providing job opportunities in Kansas City," Tony Carovillano, Worlds of Fun vice president and general manager, said in a news release. "Our ambassadors play a vital role in creating fun and memorable experiences for all our guests."