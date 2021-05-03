Worlds of Fun, Oceans of Fun announce reopening procedures

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Worlds of Fun and Oceans of Fun will reopen in 2021 with relaxed COVID-19 protocols and the return of popular events.

Worlds of Fun is set to open its gates on May 22, and Oceans of Fun on May 29.

Amusement park fans will be excited to hear the Grand Carnivale and Halloween Haunt will return to the parks in 2021. They were canceled last year due to the pandemic.

Reservations will be required to visit Oceans of Fun, but will no longer be required to visit Worlds of Fun.

Visitors will no longer have to get a temperature check at the entrance to the parks and there will be no more ride capacity limits. However, the parks will still operate at reduced capacity and with social distancing markers.

The parks will not require guests to wear masks outdoors unless six feet of social distancing is not possible. Masks are still required indoors.

Hand sanitizer will still be available at stations throughout the park and visitors should use the mobile app for reservations. The parks are also moving toward cashless payment.

Visitors can find more detailed information on updated protocols on the park website.