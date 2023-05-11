Worlds of Fun sets date for grand opening of Zambezi Zinger roller coaster

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Roller coaster enthusiasts in Kansas City and across the Midwest will want to mark their calendars for May 26.

That’s when Worlds of Fun plans to offer the first rides to the general public of its new Zambezi Zinger roller coaster.

The park is set to open at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 26.

Worlds of Fun officials are partnering with Big Slick with the First Rider Expedition a day earlier on May 25. On that day, 32 riders drawn from a pool of 1,000 entrants will get a chance to be the first riders on the coaster.

Later on May 25, season pass holders will have an exclusive preview window from 6 to 10 p.m. to ride the coaster. Other rides at the park will also be operating during the season pass holder preview window.

Great Coasters International built the steel-wood hybrid Zambezi Zinger roller coaster, which features “Infinity Flyer trains” and “GCI Titan Track.” Worlds of Fun describes the ride as “dropping guests from an iconic spiral lift hill into a low-to-the-ground track that races through the trees and terrain of the African Serengeti.”

