Worlds of Fun to be affected by Six Flags staff reduction

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City’s Worlds of Fun amusement park will be impacted by job cuts at Six Flags Entertainment, the amusement park’s parent company, according to a Six Flags spokesperson.

Six Flags is in the process of reducing its full-time headcount across the company by just over 10%, according to the spokesperson.

That percentage is for the company as a whole, not a target for any specific park.

The spokesperson said the decision was made after "careful consideration" and a "thorough review of our evolving business needs."

Six Flags did not disclose the number of employees at Worlds of Fun affected by the layoffs.

All eligible employees will be presented with either an opportunity to continue in a part-time role or will be provided with a separation package and other benefits.

"We are committed to supporting our associates through this transition," the spokesperson wrote.

Six Flags told KSHB 41 that the company expects to complete the majority of the restructuring before the end of June.

