Worlds of Fun to delay opening of new Zambezi Zinger roller coaster

Cedar Fair Entertainment
Zambezi Zinger
Posted at 9:58 AM, May 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-24 10:58:27-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Worlds of Fun said Wednesday it’s holding off on opening the return of the Zambezi Zinger roller coaster.

The coaster was set to start offering rides as part of “First Rider Expedition” on Friday, May 25, with the general public able to start riding the Zinger on Saturday, May 26.

Instead, the theme park said on social media Wednesday that it needs more time “to get everything ready.”

No new opening date was announced.

“Our teams are working through final testing on the new steel-wood hybrid coaster,” the post said. “We look forward to announcing the new opening date soon…”

The theme park says it is also working to reschedule the first rider experience ahead of the general public opening.

The Zinger returning is in conjunction with Worlds of Fun celebrating its 50th anniversary. While the Zinger is not the original one, according to the theme park, the new Zinger will bring back memories of the original Zinger while also offering a new experience built on a hybrid structure of galvanized steel and wood.

The original Zinger was one of the park's most popular rides, and one of three coasters when World's of Fun opened in 1973.

