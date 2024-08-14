'Would be a little rough': districts across Kansas in need for more crossing guards

OLATHE, Kan — Summer vacation is over and kids are back in the classrooms. To ensure a great and safe year, districts are in need of more crossing guards.

“Not really sure why we're seeing it shorted. I think a lot of times what it is is everybody's on summer siesta," said Loren Jones team manager for All City Management Services.

Olathe School District has about 50 intersections that need to be covered.

“There's not a city that we don't have guards in that don't appreciate us being out there to help support them, help support the kids and the families," said Jones.

Crossing guards play an important role in helping students cross busy streets safely, especially during peak hours when parents are dropping off or picking up their children.

“Our job number one is to keep kids safe right and that's more than just making sure they get across the street safe, that's going to make sure that you know we always have our head on the swivel just kind of understanding our surroundings making sure our areas are safe to cross," said Jones.

The job requires only a few hours a day, typically during the morning and afternoon school commute times.

You can check out their website if you would like to learn more.

