KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person suffered critical injuries in a crash Friday morning in the Northland.

Kansas City, Missouri, police said a white Mazda 3 was traveling east around 9:20 a.m. on Northeast Parvin Road.

The driver of the Mazda made a sudden left turn in front of a black Ford Econoline van.

The van was headed west on Northeast Parvin Road, police said.

The driver of the Mazda suffered critical injuries, according to police.

No word on the condition of the Econoline driver.