Wrecks on I-435 snarl evening commute from Antioch Road to Holmes Road

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Driving home or anywhere else will be nearly impossible Monday evening after a series of wrecks on Interstate 435.

Just east of Antioch Road in Overland Park, one wreck closed five lanes for a time.

No word on what caused the crash.

Overland Park police officers and Johnson County MED-ACT crews were on the scene.

No serious injuries were reported.

By the time that area started opening up, drivers weren't able to travel too far before another scene on eastbound I-435 at Holmes Road in Kansas City, Missouri.

KCMO police said a female motorcyclist sustained life-threatening injuries in the wreck.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

