Wrongfully convicted and released from prison, Ricky Kidd now chairs Midwest Innocence Project Fundraiser

KANSAS CITY, MO — Time is the only thing you lose that you can never get back and Ricky Kidd is making the most of the time he has left.

“It’s personal,” he says. “It’s important to me because not only was I wrongfully convicted for 23 years, but it became personal to me when I learned how much of a problem it is across the country.”

Kidd spent 23 years in prison for a KCMO double murder he did no commit.

Among those who helped with Kidd’s exoneration was the Midwest Innocence Project, an organization he serves as Philanthropy and Outreach Manager.

The organization is hosting its Faces of Innocence fundraiser on June 14.

It's open to the public for the first time to help spread awareness and raise money for what Kidd calls a silent crisis.

“Well, I’m one of the example," Kidd said. "23 years wrongfully convicted. Brought home by the Midwest Innocence Project. Without the support of the community, I don’t think I’d be having this conversation with you today. But it’s not just me. It’s the Kevin Stricklands, Lamar Johnsons. We have a whole list, a whole waiting list of about six hundred individuals waiting for their day. To be freed and have the opportunity to walk in a free society again.”

