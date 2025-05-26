WW1 Museum and Memorial Events happening today

The World War I Museum and Memorial in Kansas City is honoring US service members for Memorial Day.

They're putting on a few different events and displays honoring veterans, starting with the Memorial Day Ceremony at 10:00 a.m.

Attendees will hear from dignitaries, including a keynote address from Major General (Ret.) William Razz Waff.

At noon the museum and memorial will begin a bell tolling ceremony.

It's a solemn tribute honoring fallen heroes with a presentation of colors, a wreath-laying, and a reading.

At 2:00 p.m. they'll begin the Walk of Honor dedication, where new granite bricks will be revealed honoring veterans and civilians.