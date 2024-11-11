WW1 Museum and Memorial tells veteran's stories through new displays, ceremony

KSHB 41 reporter Grant Stephens covers stories involving downtown Kansas City, Missouri up to North Kansas City. Share your story idea with Grant.

The World War I Museum and Memorial is telling the stories of veterans through new and re-envisioned displays, and a public ceremony.

Monday morning at 10:00 a.m. the Museum and Memorial is will host its Veterans Day ceremony inside the building's auditorium.

It's their formal moment of commemoration to those still in service and those who have served.

People will be able to hear from different dignitaries and keynote speaker Rear Admiral Larry Watkins, Vice Commander of Naval Forces in Europe and Africa.

It wraps up a full weekend of new displays and services the staff has put together.

