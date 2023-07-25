Wyandotte Angels donation network sees inflation as biggest challenge

As people deal with rising prices on everything from groceries to utilities, a Wyandotte County couple's donation network is hoping to make a difference.

A small silver lining is inflation is beginning to ease.

In June, it was at three-percent, the lowest since early 2021.

But that's only the pace of increase.

Actual prices are still going up, just not as fast compared to the previous couple of years.

The effects of inflation are still putting holes in budgets across the metro.

Because of that, people are turning to donations and food pantries.

A Wyandotte County couple, Jalynda and Martin Cervantes, started a donation network three years ago called the Wyandotte Angels.

They say inflation has become their biggest concern.

The donation network started with just the two of them, but the network has since grown to more than 3,800.

"We're the face of the group, we founded this group, but you know, there is a big engine behind us," Martin said.

The addition of more donors creates a snowball effect that encourages others to help, according to Jalynda.

The couple prepares take-home boxes of food meant to last families several days.

The boxes are not filled with a bunch of snacks.

They include fresh vegetables, proteins, bread and milk to provide healthy meals.

The Wyandotte Angels contribute much more than food.

That can include coats, mattresses, anything someone may need.

"They need it, we have it, it's theirs," Martin said. "No questions asked."

The smallest things make the biggest difference.

"We've cried together. After delivering some of the boxes, we go into the car and we cry," Martin said. "To see those young kids opening up a box, thinking that it's like Christmas."

The couple and network they've created serves hundreds of people.

“We planted the seed, but we are nothing without our community of Angels," Jalynda said.

The network was born out of the pandemic, but the focus has switched.

"Well, now it's inflation," Jalynda said.

There will always be a need and there will always be gaps in assistance for those in need.

But, there will always be angels to fill them.

"Take it upon yourself to care," Jalynda encouraged,

You can find out how to send in donations or contribute to the cause in Wyandotte County by visiting their Facebook at this link.

