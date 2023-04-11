KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Wyandotte Angels nonprofit sees spike in demand for help with hunger over last few months with as inflation causes spike in food costs.

"A lot of the services that were available for people during the pandemic are now gone or going away and it couldn't be at a worse time," said Megan Russel.

Russell, a single mother, has reached out for help to the Wyandotte Angels Facebook group in the past.

Jalynda and Martin Cervantes say they started the Facebook page to help curb food insecurity in the area.

And they've found it's a need that's only grown.

"It usually ranges from three to ten a week, but last week we served 40-plus people," said Jalynda Cervantes. "Just not being able to buy food because

the money is being sucked up by paying other bills."

Russel and another woman, Holly Hutchinn, say just going to the grocery store and paying for food can be a challenge.

"I'm already anxious before I get there," Russel said.

"It’s been really tough on me and you know lots of friends and families that I know," Hutchinn said.

“You might have the money to check out that time and you’re like wow, I just got maybe 20-30 items and that would normally be 50-100 bucks and you

just spent 300 dollars.”

Higher rent, higher utilities and higher prices on nearly everything hurts more than ever.

"You feel you let down your family, you feel helpless as a parent," Hutchinn said.

You can donate by visiting the page at the link below.

