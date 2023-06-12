Wyandotte County among 13 Kansas counties to benefit from youth suicide prevention, early intervention funding

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Wyandotte County is among 13 Kansas counties that will benefit from $3.6 million in funding for youth suicide prevention and early intervention, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced Monday.

The five-year federal Garrett Lee Smith State/Tribal Suicide Prevention Program Grant to the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services (KDADS) aims in combatting suicide in Kansas "schools, educational institutions, juvenile justice systems, substance use programs, mental health programs, and the foster care system," Kelly's office said.

“Improving mental health in every community, including among our youngest Kansans, is essential to creating a healthy, thriving Kansas,” Kelly said. “This funding will further our efforts to reduce suicide rates by providing support and resources for Kansans in crisis.”

KDADS plans to use the grant to share public information on risks and factors surrounding suicide, improve suicide risk recognition in youth organizations and develop and put into place suicide screenings at behavioral health care locations.

The funds will also increase access to suicide post-intervention counseling and increase Kansas' ability to gather data on suicide prevention and mortality, according to Kelly's Office.

The $3.6 million was provided by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

“This federal funding allows us to implement effective programs at the local level where we can reach our younger population who are struggling with their mental health and guide them to the resources they need in their community," KDADS Secretary Laura Howard said.

The 12 other Kansas counties to benefit from the grant include:



Allen

Bourbon

Chautauqua

Cherokee

Crawford

Elk

Greenwood

Labette

Montgomery

Neosho

Wilson

Woodson

