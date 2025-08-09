KANSAS CITY, Kan — Students across Wyandotte County will head into the new school year stocked with supplies, health checks, and a boost of confidence, thanks to the annual back-to-school fair.

This year's event marks the 26th year the Kansas City, Kansas, School Foundation for Excellence has helped families get the school year off on the right foot.

Hundreds of families packed Homefield Kansas City in KCK for this year's fair.

Wyandotte County Back-to-School Fair gets families ready for school

"My favorite part is, I love when the families come out and the joy that they get when they leave here so they leave here with goodies the agencies got for them in addition to the backpacks the haircut like the best out of here they’re a bunch of stuff the greatest thing ever," said Christal Watson, executive director of KCKS Foundation

Students walked away with free backpacks, school supplies, books, hygiene kits, and other giveaways. Families also took advantage of free dental and vision screenings, sports physicals, and haircut stations—helping students feel confident and ready for the first day of school.

"That’s a huge saving for families who don’t have to worry about what your kids need for school," said Watson. "A hair cut is $30-$35. For our students to be able to come here and at least get a haircut, it matters greatly."

As families prepare to send their kids back to school. The National Retail Federation predicts families will spend about $150 just on school supplies this year. Watson said this event helps families who might be finding themselves short on a budget.

"As a mom, it means so much because it offers a sense of relief and it takes pressure off mom and so anything we can do to help mom and dad.”

If you missed the event, Kansas City, Kansas Foundation encourages families to reach out for any available resources.

__