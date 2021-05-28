Wyandotte County Board of Commissioners allows health order to expire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Board of County Commissioners of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kansas, allowed its health order to expire, and its mask mandate will end.

Wyandotte County was the last county in the state to eliminate its mask mandate.

The health order is to expire at 11:59 p.m. Friday, but the county still is struggling with its COVID-19 vaccination rate.

Just 32.7% of residents have received one shot and 27.1% have completed their vaccinations.

Health department officials recommended anyone who has not been vaccinated or has a compromised immune system should still wear a mask while indoors.