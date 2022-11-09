Wyandotte County deputies investigate body found in Kansas River

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the circumstances after a body was located in the Kansas River.

A spokesperson said someone walking their dog near Kaw Point, the area where the Kansas and Missouri Rivers meet just northwest of downtown Kansas City, Missouri, spotted the body.

Authorities were working Wednesday morning to pull the body from the river.

The spokesperson said the cause of death to the body, which belonged to an adult male, was still being determined.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

