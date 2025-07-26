Wyandotte County holds free flood damage disposal event this weekend

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — After last week’s severe storms left homes and neighborhoods in Wyandotte County flooded, residents now have a free way to get rid of the damage left behind.

The Unified Government of Wyandotte County is hosting a flood damage disposal event on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at the Indian Springs site in Kansas City, Kansas.

The event is free for residents, and Waste Management is donating dumpster delivery and pickup services. The goal is to give families a quick, convenient way to throw out flood-damaged household items.

What You Can and Can’t Bring

Only flood-damaged household items will be accepted. Not allowed:



Household hazardous waste

Appliances

Loose trash

Yard waste or storm debris

Residents should expect to unload their own items, although staff will be on-site to assist with traffic and verify eligibility.

If you can’t make Saturday’s drop-off, the Unified Government offers several other ways to dispose of yard and storm debris:

1. Curbside Pickup

Leaves and grass must be bagged (max 50 lbs).

Limbs must be tied in bundles no more than 4 feet long and under 50 pounds.

2. Recycling & Yard Waste Center (3241 Park Drive)

Free for KCK residents with ID.

Open Thursday through Saturday, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Accepts recyclables, yard trimmings, branches, and more.

3. Johnson County Landfill (17955 Holliday Drive, Shawnee)

Accepts yard waste, leaves, branches under 3 inches in diameter and 4 feet in length.

Open Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

For more information, visit wycokck.org/waste.

