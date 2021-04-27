Wyandotte County opens COVID-19 vaccine clinics to people outside of Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Wyandotte County is opening its COVID-19 vaccination clinics to anyone over the age of 16 even if they don't live in Kansas. The change will go into effect immediately.

In addition to not needing to reside Kansas, people interested in receiving a vaccine will also not need an appointment.

“Getting more and more people vaccinated is the best opportunity we have to control and stop the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” Juliann Van Liew, director of the Unified Government Public Health Department, said. “We’re pleased to be able to offer these free COVID-19 vaccines to anyone who is 16 years and older, regardless of where they live or work, and that includes people who live outside of Kansas.

The three clinics are located at the following locations:

West Location in the former Best Buy building, 10500 Parallel Parkway, Kansas City, Kansas

Central Location in the former K-Mart building, 7836 State Ave. Kansas City, Kansas

East Location at the Kansas National Guard Armory, 100 S. 20th St., Kansas City, Kansas

The west location will conduct clinics from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. It will also offer clinics from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The central location will offer clinics from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and from noon until 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The east location will offer clinics from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.