Wyandotte County passes controversial camping ordinance

The Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kansas commission voted 6-2 Thursday to pass a controversial ordinance banning camping on public and private property without permits or permission.

The vote in favor of the ordinance came despite concerns from advocates about its impact on unhoused residents.

The unsafe camping ordinance was introduced by the UG's legal department and first discussed in an October committee meeting.

It prohibits activities like sleeping, storing personal belongings, cooking, or using tents and vehicles for shelter without permission on public and private property.

Chris Morrison/KSHB 41 Tent at a Wyandotte County camp site.

Mayor Tyrone Garner and commissioners Lopez, Stites, Burroughs, Townsend and Burns voted yes, and commissioners Davis and Bynum voted no.

Commissioners Hill and Ramirez were absent for personal reasons.

Casey Meyer, senior counsel with the UG’s legal department, presented the legal department’s revisions to the previously proposed ordinance.

A lot of changes, including changing “unlawful” to “unsafe.”

Representatives from the police and fire departments followed with examples of unsafe camping sites and financial impacts of responding to camping site calls.

Multiple agencies can enforce the ordinance, including the Kansas City Kansas Police Department, Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office, Public Works, Parks & Recreation, and Neighborhood Resource Center.

Under the new rules, most people found camping on public property must receive 48-hours' notice before removal.

However, the ordinance creates immediate removal zones where people can be ejected without notice, including areas within 50 feet of bridges, highways, bus shelters, or utility systems.

The ordinance also includes areas within 500 feet of schools, playgrounds, or childcare facilities.

Personal belongings left after the 48-hour notice period can be impounded for 30 days, though items posing immediate health threats can be immediately destroyed.

First-time violators face 10 to 40 hours of public service, plus referral to outreach services.

Repeat offenders can be fined up to $200 and face up to 30 days in jail.

Chris Morrison/KSHB 41 Master Sergeant Angela Joyce, Kansas City Kansas Police Department

Master Sergeant Angela Joyce with the Kansas City Kansas Police Department spoke in support of the ordinance at Thursday's meeting, though she clarified she didn't propose it.

The ordinance gives enforcement agencies uniform rules to follow when addressing camps, according to supporters.

"We wanted a way that was a dignified way to have a move where they had an opportunity to take their stuff with them," Joyce said. "The solution is outside of what law enforcement can do.”

Her unit works closely with unhoused people in the community.

"I've never had anyone refuse to move," Joyce said. “The solution is not arresting people. You can’t arrest someone out of homelessness. We know that. We recognize that.”

She says she saw the ordinance as a positive because her unit was already giving people seven to 10 days to evacuate.

“We wanted something where we also didn’t create a lot of animosity as well because we work with these people,” Joyce said. “We’re trying to connect them with services.”

Joyce says she wants to clear up misconceptions the police department is going after people or arresting folks just because they have tents up.

She said she's already heard several untrue claims since the meeting.

"That it’s criminalized them, that we’re targeting homeless. No," Joyce said. "We’re still doing the same thing day after day."

However, advocates expressed frustration with the lack of support for community organizations working with unhoused populations.

Chris Morrison/KSHB 41 Teri Quinn, communications coordinator for the Community Health Council of Wyandotte County.

Teri Quinn, communications coordinator for the Community Health Council of Wyandotte County, said the needs are extensive.

Quinn gave public comment at the October meeting on the issue, but was thrown off guard about the topic being brought up again Thursday.

"Financial support, ordinances that don't hinder our work, we're looking for a shelter,” Quinn said. “We absolutely need an overnight shelter.”

The county lacks an overnight homeless shelter, and many daytime shelters are already overwhelmed, particularly in the winter months.

“We’re told the Wyandotte County Unified Government is operating on a shoestring budget,” Quinn said. “But why? Why is that?”

Quinn says community organizations like CHC have been asking the UG for support with no success.

Thursday’s vote further solidified that for Quinn.

“Community-based organizations in Wyandotte County need support from the Unified Government, but we’re not getting that support,” Quinn said. “We’ve been feeling that our pleas are falling on deaf ears."

The meeting drew opposition from community advocates, including Adrianne Lyons Marks, who was removed by law enforcement after speaking out during the session.

There was no public comment at Thursday’s meeting, but that didn’t stop Marks from praying out loud and inviting the attendees to join her.

Chris Morrison/KSHB 41 Adrianne Lyons Marks, community advocate who was arrested at Thursday's meeting.

"Sometimes, when I feel hopeless, the best thing I can do is to speak to God and to call for God's help," Marks said.

Marks faces two charges of disrupting a public meeting and sustained bruises from the incident.

Despite the bruises and pain, Marks would rather see the community healing.

She and other advocates are calling on the new mayor and commissioners to revisit the issue when their terms begin. They also want the new commissioners to consider repealing the ordinance.

“It’s actually just really possible for us as a community to support our neighbors who are unhoused,” Marks said.

