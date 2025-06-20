KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The sunshine and extreme heat made for an awesome pool day in Wyandotte County, especially when the pool offered free admission.

It usually costs $1 to get into Parkwood Pool, but on Friday, the WyCo Sheriff's Department covered the cost for everyone.

Wyandotte County residents share tips on how to beat the heat on a budget

The free admission was a welcome surprise for many families, considering summertime expenses can add up between air conditioning bills, sunscreen, and pool accessories.

James Yeargans gets in about 10 laps a day at the pool, which he says is the best way he knows to beat the heat — other than his budget-friendly beverage strategy.

"QuikTrip has 50 cent drinks," Yeargans said.

Caroline Hogan James Yeargans comes to the pool to swim laps.

For parents, finding activities that keep kids busy while staying cool can be challenging.

"They play Roblox in the house, so I just thought maybe this would be a better idea just to get out of the house," said Rashonda Arrington, who brought her two sons to the pool.

Caroline Hogan Rashonda Arrington brought her sons to the pool.

When it comes to managing those pricey summer products, residents developed strategies to keep costs down.

"I go online, Amazon," Arrington said. "Sometimes you can find a better deal than going in the store cause you can get them in bulk."

Sofia Alvarez and her family have their own approach to summer savings.

"We went to Dollar Tree to buy floaties, little snacks, water and toys for the kids to play with," Alvarez said.

Caroline Hogan Sofia Alvarez and her family stocked up on toys, waters and snacks at Dollar Tree.

At the pool, the Sheriff's Department also served food and provided plenty of water for attendees.

"It's hot, and it's a good way for kids, when they're out of school, gives them something to do," said Wyandotte County Sheriff Daniel Soptic.

Caroline Hogan Wyandotte County Sheriff Daniel Soptic and his department sponsored the free pool day.

There are also free cooling centers are available across the area where people can grab a water and a seat.

But residents agreed the pool offers a much more enjoyable way to stay cool.

"Spend one dollar and enjoy yourself, and cool off," Yeargans said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

